One more arrested in Chhatrasal brawl case

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a close aide of Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl in which a wrestler died and his two friends were injured, officials said on Friday.A senior police officer said the accused, identified as Anirudh, was involved in the alleged assault.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 10:49 IST
A senior police officer said the accused, identified as Anirudh, was involved in the alleged assault. He was arrested in the national capital on Thursday. Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

The wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area. Police said 10 people, including Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. The two-time Olympic medallist faces charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping. Police have called Kumar the ''main culprit and mastermind'' behind the alleged murder and said there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar with sticks.

A video had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting a man with sticks.

On May 31, police had suspended the arms licenses of Kumar.

