Left Menu

Old couple found dead at home in UP’s Banda

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 11-06-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 11:41 IST
Old couple found dead at home in UP’s Banda
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple was found dead in their house in a village here, police said on Friday.

Mukhru (80) and his wife Kalmatia (75) were found lying on the ground on Thursday night when their grandson visited them in their house in Para village.

''Prima facie, it appears that the couple committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. They may have died by consuming poisoned food,'' Bisanda Station House Officer (SHO) Narendra Pratap Singh said.

''Their relatives have expressed apprehension of murder after robbery but no evidence has been found in this regard,'' he added.

The officer said the bodies were sent for postmortem and further investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021