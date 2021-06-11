1 dead after motorcycle rams into parked truck
- Country:
- India
A man was killed and another critically injured when their motorbike ploughed into a stationary truck laden with cement here, police said on Friday.
The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday near Devipatan area that falls under Kotwali police station.
Arvind (30) died on the spot and Raju (27), who got seriously injured was being treated at District Hospital in Gauriganj, said Shyam Sundar, Inspector-in-Charge, Amethi.
The two men, who hailed from Kannauj district, lived in a rented accommodation in Raebareli's Vikas Nagar locality.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raebareli
- Kannauj
- Shyam Sundar
- District Hospital
- Kotwali
- Gauriganj
- Vikas Nagar
- Amethi
- Devipatan
ALSO READ
Punjab Min inaugurates COVID fast testing machine at SAS Nagar district hospital
Pediatric ward to be set up in all district hospitals in Karnataka, says state health min
POWERGRID installs oxygen plant at District Hospital in Jaisalmer
149 Taluk, 19 District hospitals to be upgraded: Karnataka Deputy CM
Karnataka to spend Rs 1500 crore to upgrade 149 taluk, 19 district hospitals