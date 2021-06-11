Left Menu

1 dead after motorcycle rams into parked truck

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 11-06-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 12:03 IST
1 dead after motorcycle rams into parked truck
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and another critically injured when their motorbike ploughed into a stationary truck laden with cement here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday near Devipatan area that falls under Kotwali police station.

Arvind (30) died on the spot and Raju (27), who got seriously injured was being treated at District Hospital in Gauriganj, said Shyam Sundar, Inspector-in-Charge, Amethi.

The two men, who hailed from Kannauj district, lived in a rented accommodation in Raebareli's Vikas Nagar locality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021