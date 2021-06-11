2 drown while bathing in Yamuna

Two youths drowned while bathing in the Yamuna river here, police said on Friday.

Kanhaiya and Rahul, aged around 20, went to Kilaghat on Thursday evening with three others, police said, adding the two lost balance while clicking selfies in the river and entered deep water.

Their friends later told their parents about the incident and a search operation was launched, Inspector-in-Charge Kotwali Kalpi RK Singh said.

After a hunt of about 12 hours, the divers fished out their bodies on Friday morning, he said.

