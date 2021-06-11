Left Menu

2 drown while bathing in Yamuna

PTI | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 11-06-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 12:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two youths drowned while bathing in the Yamuna river here, police said on Friday.

Kanhaiya and Rahul, aged around 20, went to Kilaghat on Thursday evening with three others, police said, adding the two lost balance while clicking selfies in the river and entered deep water.

Their friends later told their parents about the incident and a search operation was launched, Inspector-in-Charge Kotwali Kalpi RK Singh said.

After a hunt of about 12 hours, the divers fished out their bodies on Friday morning, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

