Chhattisgarh: Four women workers killed, 11 injured as pickup vehicle rams into tree

Four women workers were killed and 11 others injured when a pickup vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree in Chhattisgarh's Rajanandgaon district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, when the victims were returning from their workplace, a private company, in the goods vehicle to their village Raitapali after the day's work, they said.

The driver apparently lost control over and the vehicle dashed into a tree between Arjuni and Raitapali villages, a police official said.

Some passersby called up an ambulance, alerted the police and shifted the injured to a local community health centre (CHC), he said.

''While one worker, identified as Sumitra Bai, died on the spot, three other women - Saroj Bai (50), Shivkumari Sahu (45) and Jainatri Bai (40) - were declared brought dead in the CHC,” said Dr Ragini Chandre, Block Medical and Health Officer (Dongargaon).

The 11 injured were later shifted to Medical College Hospital, Rajnandgaon for further treatment, she added.

The driver, who is among the injured, was in an inebriated condition, and despite being alerted by them, he was allegedly driving the vehicle at a high speed, police said.

An accidental death report has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, they added.

