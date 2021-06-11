Maoist gunned down in Odisha

A member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Odisha's Bargarh district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in a forest near Bhanjagunda in Padampur area of the district, Odisha Director General of Police Abhay said.

Red rebels opened fire on a police team during a combing operation in the forest and one member of the banned organisation was killed in the ensuing gun-battle, he said.

An AK-47 rifle and three magazines were seized from the spot but the identity of the slain Maoist is yet to be ascertained, the top police officer added.

