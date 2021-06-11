Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held for shooting video on railway track

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting on social media a video of himself performing a prank on a railway track near Andheri station in Mumbai using a fake gun, a police official said on Friday. Shaikh usually posts prank videos on social media platforms especially on Instagram.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 13:25 IST
Mumbai: Man held for shooting video on railway track
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting on social media a video of himself performing a prank on a railway track near Andheri station in Mumbai using a fake gun, a police official said on Friday. The action against the accused, identified as Arman Kayyum Shaikh, was taken by the Government Railway Police (GRP). Shaikh usually posts prank videos on social media platforms especially on Instagram. In a video that he uploaded on Tuesday and which went viral, Shaikh is seen walking on the railway track between Andheri and Jogeshwari stations by pointing a fake gun to his head, he said.

Shaikh allegedly violated the COVID-19 norms of the state government and also flouted the railway rules by trespassing into its property, he said.

An FIR under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and sections 147 and 151 of the Railways Act was registered against him and he was placed under arrest, the official said.

As the offence was bailable, he was granted bail by the court, he said, adding that probe into the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021