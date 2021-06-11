Left Menu

Thief shoots himself dead after opening fire at police

A thief allegedly shot himself dead soon after opening fire at police following the arrest of his accomplice here, police said on Friday.On Thursday night, two thieves entered a house on Mathia Bukhar Marg of Faridpur police station area while one waited for them in a car parked outside, police said.The patrol police got suspicious about the parked vehicle and questioned the man sitting inside.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 11-06-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 13:47 IST
Thief shoots himself dead after opening fire at police
  • Country:
  • India

A thief allegedly shot himself dead soon after opening fire at police following the arrest of his accomplice here, police said on Friday.

On Thursday night, two thieves entered a house on Mathia Bukhar Marg of Faridpur police station area while one waited for them in a car parked outside, police said.

The patrol police got suspicious about the parked vehicle and questioned the man sitting inside. As the police went away, the driver speedily drove the car and fled the spot. The cops found the lock of the house broken and called for backup, they said.

They entered the house and found the two accused. One of them was immediately arrested but the other one jumped on the terrace of the next house and opened fire at the police.

Later, after the sound of a gunshot, there was silence and the accused was found lying in a pool of blood with the country-made pistol near him, Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

The deceased was identified as Ajay, who had six criminal cases lodged against him in different police stations, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021