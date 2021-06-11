Thief shoots himself dead after opening fire at police

A thief allegedly shot himself dead soon after opening fire at police following the arrest of his accomplice here, police said on Friday.

On Thursday night, two thieves entered a house on Mathia Bukhar Marg of Faridpur police station area while one waited for them in a car parked outside, police said.

Advertisement

The patrol police got suspicious about the parked vehicle and questioned the man sitting inside. As the police went away, the driver speedily drove the car and fled the spot. The cops found the lock of the house broken and called for backup, they said.

They entered the house and found the two accused. One of them was immediately arrested but the other one jumped on the terrace of the next house and opened fire at the police.

Later, after the sound of a gunshot, there was silence and the accused was found lying in a pool of blood with the country-made pistol near him, Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

The deceased was identified as Ajay, who had six criminal cases lodged against him in different police stations, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)