Criticism of people in positions of authority right of every citizen: Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said the criticism of people in positions of authority is the right of every citizen in a democracy and "thin-skinned leaders" should stop hiding behind archaic laws.

Abdullah's remarks came a day after the Lakshadweep Police booked filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana on sedition charges following a complaint by a BJP leader that she spread false news about the spread of COVID-19 in the union territory during a TV debate.

"Criticism of Patel (Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel) does not constitute sedition. In a democracy, if that's what we still want to claim to be, criticism of people in positions of authority is the right of every citizen. These thin-skinned 'leaders' should stop hiding behind such archaic laws," he wrote on Twitter. Lakshadweep has been witnessing protests by various political parties since the administration started implementing reform measures in the islands.

