Two bodies found in canal in UP's Shamli

Two bodies were found in the eastern Yamuna canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Friday.

The bodies of unidentified men, aged around 30 years and 60 years, were found on Thursday evening near Khandrawali village, they said, adding a case was registered at Kandhla police station in this regard.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rojant Tyagi said the bodies were sent for postmortem and further investigation in the case was on.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old person's body was found with injuries on roadside in Muzaffarnagar district.

