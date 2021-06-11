Left Menu

Court seeks Tihar's response on terror accused claiming he was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram by inmates

Court seeks Tihar's response on terror accused claiming he was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram by inmates
By Sushil Batra A Special NIA Court of Delhi on Friday seeks Tihar Jail authority's response on an application of terror accused claiming that he was beaten up by other inmates inside the jail premises and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and sought appropriate direction to the superintendent to look into the matter.

Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh sought a report from respondent Tihar Authority on the allegations made in the application and fixed the matter for June 14. In the application filed by advocates MS Khan and Quasar Khan, the counsel told the court that the accused, Rashid Zafar, was beaten up and forced to chant religious slogans of another religion by the inmates.

The advocates earlier told the Court that the incident was disclosed by the applicant/accused Zafar to his father telephonically from Tihar Jail. Zafar's advocate said that he is lodged in Tihar Central Jail, and therefore they urged the court "most respectfully and in the interest of justice prayed that appropriate directions may be passed to the Jail Superintendent to look into the matter."

Zafar was arrested in 2018 after NIA, in coordination with the Special cell of Delhi Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police carried out searches at six places in Jafrabad, Seelampur in Delhi, and 11 places in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

