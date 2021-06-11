Left Menu

Delhi court extends judicial custody of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar till Jun 25 in murder case

A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar till June 25 in connection with the alleged brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium in which a young wrestler died. Police has alleged Sushil Kumar the main culprit and mastermind of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 14:36 IST
A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar till June 25 in connection with the alleged brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium in which a young wrestler died. Sushil Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Reetika Jain at the end of the nine-days judicial custody. The international wrestler is facing charges of murder, cupable homicide and kidnapping. He, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later. Police has alleged Sushil Kumar the “main culprit and mastermind” of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar. Sushil Kumar was nabbed on May 23, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. He has already undergone custodial interrogation of 10 days. A total of 10 people, including Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

