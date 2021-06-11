Left Menu

Police detain man on Moscow's Red Square after simulated suicide 'protest performance'

Updated: 11-06-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 15:15 IST
Police detain man on Moscow's Red Square after simulated suicide 'protest performance'
  • Russia

Russian police detained an opposition activist on Moscow's Red Square on Friday after he simulated shooting himself in the head in a political protest, social media images showed and one of his allies told Russian media.

The MBKh media outlet identified the man as Kremlin critic and performance artist Pavel Krisevich.

It cited a friend of his as saying he was fine and that the incident had been a political protest in which he had apparently fired blank shells to make it look real.

