Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of wrestler Sushil Kumar till June 25

A Delhi Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of wrestler Sushil Kumar till June 25 in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl matter leading to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar. Earlier on June 2, he was remanded to judicial custody till June 11.

He was earlier remanded to six days of police custody which was later extended to four days in connection with 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case. The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4. Earlier, a Delhi Court dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by Sushil Kumar in connection with the case.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police. An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar, being one of them died during the treatment. (ANI)

