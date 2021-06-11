Kuwait foreign minister hails depth of ties with India

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nasser Al-Sabah has hailed the depth of his country's ties with India, saying bilateral relations remain on an upward trajectory.

His comments came against the backdrop of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister, who held talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar here on Thursday, said bilateral relations have made tremendous progress across numerous fields, the state-run KUNA news agency reported.

Jaishankar said New Delhi appreciates the copious amounts of aid it has received from Kuwait to help cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

Kuwait has been supporting India in dealing with a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic by supplying relief material as well as medical oxygen.

Indian Navy ships have brought a large quantity of medical oxygen from Kuwait in the last few weeks. Matters such as healthcare and food security were among the focal points of the talks, which also covered regional and international happenings, with both sides seeing more room for cooperation in crucial sectors such as trade and investment. ''Productive discussions with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Aimed at taking forward our traditional friendship,'' Jaishankar tweeted after their meeting.

He said the agenda of talks included health, food, education, energy, digital, and business cooperation. ''Agreed to review progress with an early meeting of our Joint Commission,'' he tweeted.

''Valued the assessments and insights of FM @anmas71 on regional issues,'' he further said.

India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and the Gulf nation is a major supplier of oil for India.

Jaishankar's visit comes nearly three months after the two countries decided to establish a joint ministerial commission to formulate a framework to strengthen ties in sectors like energy, trade, investment, manpower, and labor and information technology.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister had visited India in March during which both sides decided to set up the joint commission.

