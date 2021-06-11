Left Menu

Central agency should investigate gangster shootout case in Bengal's New Town: Dilip Ghosh

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 15:42 IST
Central agency should investigate gangster shootout case in Bengal's New Town: Dilip Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday said a probe should be carried out by a central agency into how the two gangsters - who were killed in an encounter inside a residential complex in New Town - managed to get a flat on rent in the apartment block.

''The case must be investigated by a central agency...

This state has become a hub of terrorists and criminals,'' Ghosh alleged.

Two ''dreaded criminals'' from Punjab, who were carrying bounties on their heads, were shot dead by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police in an encounter on Wednesday, officials said.

Arms and ammunition were found stacked in the flat where they were staying since May 22, they said.

Further investigation by police is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021