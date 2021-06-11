Left Menu

Hong Kong to censor films under national security law

The Hong Kong government on Friday enacted new guidelines that allow authorities to censor films on the basis of safeguarding national security, escalating concerns over freedoms in the former British colony. The government said the changes that give the film censor authority to ban films perceived as promoting or glorifying acts or activities that could endanger national security take effect from Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 15:46 IST
Hong Kong to censor films under national security law

The Hong Kong government on Friday enacted new guidelines that allow authorities to censor films on the basis of safeguarding national security, escalating concerns over freedoms in the former British colony.

The government said the changes that give the film censor authority to ban films perceived as promoting or glorifying acts or activities that could endanger national security take effect from Friday. The Film Censorship Authority should stay "vigilant to the portrayal, depiction or treatment of any act or activity which may amount to an offence endangering national security", the government said in a statement.

"Any content of a film which is objectively and reasonably capable of being perceived as endorsing, supporting, promoting, such act or activity" will be censored, according to the guideline. Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in June that punishes what authorities broadly define as secession, sedition and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail, following a year of sometimes violent pro-democracy demonstrations.

Western governments and international human rights groups have expressed concern the security law will crush freedoms in Hong Kong. A filmmaker surnamed Tang said the amendment would legitimise a crackdown on protest-related films and create a chilling effect on the movie industry.

"Movies on social issues will be banned. It will silence the filmmakers," Tang said. (Reporting By Jessie Pang; Editng by Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021