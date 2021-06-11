18 houses gutted in fire in J&K
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-06-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 15:55 IST
- Country:
- India
At least 18 houses were gutted in a blaze that broke out in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving 30 families homeless, officials said on Friday.
The fire broke out late on Thursday at Sweeper Colony in the Noorbagh area, they said, adding that police, fire and emergency services department were pressed into service to douse it.
Advertisement
The Army's fire tenders were also used to extinguish the flames, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen C P Mohanty reviews security situation in Ladakh
Nigeria's president appoints new army chief after predecessor's death -statement
Army Vice Chief reviews India's military preparedness in eastern Ladakh
Vice Chief of Army Staff reviews security situation in Ladakh
In Lakshadweep, Patel’s policies reveal shades of Kashmir experience, real model is Gujarat: CPI(M)