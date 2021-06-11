Mumbai: Murder accused on the run for five years nabbed from WB

After being on the run for five years, a 24-year-old man, wanted in a murder case, was apprehended by the Mumbai police from West Bengal, an official said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, officials of Mumbai crime branch's unit-11 recently nabbed Pintu Ravindra Saradar, a resident of Nadiya in West Bengal, the official said. According to the police, Saradar was involved in the death of Suresh Harijan, who was killed during a scuffle with four persons in October 2016. The Vanrai Police had registered an offence of murder and three persons were arrested, the official said, adding that Saradar had been absconding since then. The unit-11 of crime branch, which was conducting a parallel investigation, received credible information about Saradar's whereabouts, he said. The accused was brought to Mumbai and handed over to the Vanrai police for further investigation, the official said.

