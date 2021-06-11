Maha: DGGI busts fake invoice supply racket in Nagpur

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has arrested a supplier of fake invoices and detected fraudulent transactions of Rs 55 crore, an official said on Friday.

After a series of searches at the premises of a prominent manufacturer in the iron and steel sector as well as its suppliers, the racket, which involved fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) of Rs 11.09 crore, was busted, the Nagpur zonal unit of DGGI said in a release on Friday. ''The manufacturer was availing fraudulent ITC on the strength of fake invoices from its suppliers without receipt of any goods. As part of the probe, lorry receipts, GR notes, weighment slips, vehicle details were checked, and it was found that several passenger cars were shown as heavy good vehicles. The proprietor of the main supplier of invoices was arrested on June 10,'' an official said.

Further probe into the racket was underway and a huge nexus of fake transactions are likely to be revealed, he added.

