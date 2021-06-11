Man kills brother in southeast Delhi

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his brother on Friday by hitting him with a dumbbell following a fight in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said after arresting him. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar Sahu (35), a resident of Rai Bareilly. On Friday, a man named Puneet Bhatia called the police and informed them about the incident. The police rushed to the spot and found Vijay lying on the floor in a pool of blood and his brother, Ajay Kumar Sahu, sitting nearby, a senior police officer said. The police also found a few dumbbells lying on the floor. Bhatia told the police that Ajay killed his brother by hitting him on his chest and head with the dumbbell, the officer said. During enquiry, it was found that both Vijay and Ajay were working for Bhatia as helpers at his stationery shop in Kalkaji for the last 10 years, police said. They were having constant fights between them over family issues. On Friday, they again had a similar fight, the officer said. Ajay initially was teasing Vijay but they soon started fighting following which Ajay took the dumbbell and hit Vijay on his head and chest, police said, adding that a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. The body of Vijay was shifted to the AIIMS hospital and the post-mortem has been conducted, police added.

