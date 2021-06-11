Left Menu

Would provide security to Poonawalla if he asks: Maha to HC

In view of the statement made by the prosecutor, we are of the view that this petition can be disposed of, the court said.The bench also noted that the petitioner was seeking protection for a person who may not even be aware of the plea.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:56 IST
Would provide security to Poonawalla if he asks: Maha to HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Friday told the Bombay High Court that it would provide security to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII) which manufacturers the Covishield vaccine against COVID-19, if he makes a request.

After the government's statement, the court disposed of a Public Interest Litigation seeking better protection for the Pune-based industrialist.

The Union government has already provided `Y' category CRPF protection to Poonawalla.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by advocate Datta Mane, seeking a direction to the Union and State governments to provide 'Z-plus' security to Poonawalla after he reportedly said that he was receiving threats over the supply of vaccine.

Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare told a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar that if Poonawalla sought protection, the state government would provide him adequate security.

“We cannot keep entertaining such petitions. In view of the statement made by the prosecutor, we are of the view that this petition can be disposed of,” the court said.

The bench also noted that the petitioner was seeking protection for a person who may not even be aware of the plea. “These are personal matters. What if he (Poonawalla) says that he does not want protection or he is not afraid. We cannot go behind the back of people and pass orders,” the court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021