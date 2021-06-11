Left Menu

6 arrested for killing transporter in UP

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 11-06-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 17:10 IST
6 arrested for killing transporter in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a transporter here, police said.

Jitendra alias Pintu (40) was murdered in the Akhand Nagar area on Monday over a land dispute, he said.

The arrested accused identified as, Pankaj, Dheeraj, Ram Pyare, Ramesh Verma, Akhilesh verma and Satyam Verma, were arrested from Jaunpur, Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar Mishra said.

Police have recovered a bike and the weapon used in the crime from their possession, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021