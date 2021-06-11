Pakistan sets 4.8% economic growth target for FY2021/22, finance minister says

Pakistan set its economic growth target at 4.8% for financial year 2021-22, the country's finance minister said on Friday as he presented the annual budget.

"We want to make sure of a growth rate of 6% to 7% in the next two to three years," Pakistani Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said as he addressed the budget session in parliament.

