Don't create obstacles for migrants; implement ONORC: Goyal to Delhi govt

Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday urged the Delhi government to not create obstacles for poor migrants in availing PDS grains and implement the One Nation One Ration Card ONORC scheme. Pandey had said that implementation of ONORC will help about 10 lakh migrant ration card holders in the national capital to draw their quota of grains from home states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 17:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday urged the Delhi government to not create obstacles for poor migrants in availing PDS grains and implement the 'One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC)' scheme. Setting up of e-PoS (electronic point of sale) devices in the Public Distribution System (PDS) is necessary for implementation of ONORC i.e. ration card portability service. But, the Delhi government in April 2018 had temporarily suspended distribution of ration through e-PoS system. Goyal, who has written several letters in past few months to the Delhi government on resumption of e-PoS devices at the earliest, tweeted: ''Request Delhi Govt also to stop creating obstacles for poor migrants and implement One Nation One Ration Card Scheme.'' The recent letter written by Goyal to the Delhi government on this issue was on February 18 this year but the Delhi government has not responded. Even the Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had on June 8 written to the Delhi government requesting it again to resume distribution of ration via e-PoS machines, enabling smooth implementation of ONORC. Pandey had said that implementation of ONORC will help about 10 lakh migrant ration card holders in the national capital to draw their quota of grains from home states. Already, 32 states and union territories are brought under ONORC scheme through which beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) can avail their quota of ration from any part of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

