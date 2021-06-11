Left Menu

Hopeful of progress in stalled case: Mother of British teen killed in accident involving US diplomat's wife

The mother of a British teenager killed in a road accident involving a US diplomats wife says she is hopeful of progress in the stalled case after Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised the case with President Joe Biden at the G-7.Harry Dunn, 19, died in 2019 when his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas near a military base in England used by the US.

PTI | Falmouth | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 17:54 IST
Hopeful of progress in stalled case: Mother of British teen killed in accident involving US diplomat's wife
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The mother of a British teenager killed in a road accident involving a US diplomat's wife says she is hopeful of progress in the stalled case after Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised the case with President Joe Biden at the G-7.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in 2019 when his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas near a military base in England used by the US. Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the United States after the crash. She has been charged in England with causing death by dangerous driving but is refusing to come back to Britain.

The UK government said Johnson discussed the issue with Biden when they met Thursday, "and reiterated that the UK wants to see justice done for the family." Johnson said the president was "extremely sympathetic" to the family's plight.

Dunn's mother, Caroline Charles, said she hoped Biden's personal experience of similar tragic loss would help US authorities take a "different view" of the case.

Biden's first wife and their 1-year-old daughter died in a car accident in 1972.

"It is almost two years since we lost Harry in August 2019 and it would be lovely to think that all parties can now come together to help bring this living nightmare to an end so that we can try to rebuild our shattered lives," Charles said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021