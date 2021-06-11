Plea in HC alleges Wadhawans, accused in PMC Bank case, `running office' from hospital

The Bombay High Court on Friday sought a reply from the state on a petition alleging that Rakesh and Dheeraj Wadhawan, arrested in the over-Rs 6,000 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam, are enjoying many unauthorized privileges at hospital.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni asked the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit by next week, and also directed the state-run KEM Hospital here to submit latest health reports of the two accused.

The HC also allowed the petitioner, advocate Iram Sayed, to make the hospital a party.

Sayed claimed that the Wadhawans have been getting admitted to hospital from time to time since their arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in 2019. Rakesh Wadhawan was at the KEM hospital since April this year, she alleged.

When she visited the hospital earlier this month, she saw Rakesh Wadhawan conducting his business affairs and signing office documents from the hospital bed, she said.

''He has been running his office from the 11th floor of the KEM hospital,'' Sayed told the HC. She also submitted photographs and videos to support her claim.

The state's lawyer told the court that Rakesh Wadhawan was suffering from COVID-19 and hence he was hospitalised.

Advocate Sayed, however, said in that case he should have been in an isolation or COVID ward.

The court will hear the plea next Thursday.

