Top Chinese diplomat Yang holds phone call with U.S.'s Blinken

China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported, without immediately providing details on what was discussed. The call comes amid tense relations between the world's two biggest economies over issues ranging from trade and technology to human rights and the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:05 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported, without immediately providing details on what was discussed.

The call comes amid tense relations between the world's two biggest economies over issues ranging from trade and technology to human rights and the coronavirus. Yang, who is director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of China's ruling Communist Party, was involved in a fiery exchange with Blinken and other U.S. officials in Alaska in March, during the first high-level U.S.-China meeting since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.

The U.S. Senate this week voted to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology. Biden's administration also said it would target China with a new "strike force" to combat unfair trade practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

