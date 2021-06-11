Maha: Man accused of murder held in Latur
A man wanted since March this year in a murder case was held in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday, police said.Vikas Hinge was arrested in connection with a murder case registered by Murud police when he came to visit relatives in Latur during the day, an official said.He was on the run since March and was moving from Solapur to Pune to Mumbai constantly to avoid police.
PTI | Latur | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:08 IST
- Country:
- India
A man wanted since March this year in a murder case was held in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday, police said.
Vikas Hinge was arrested in connection with a murder case registered by Murud police when he came to visit relatives in Latur during the day, an official said.
Advertisement
''He was on the run since March and was moving from Solapur to Pune to Mumbai constantly to avoid police. We held him on a tip off. Two other accused in the murder, that took place in Sawargaon village in Murud, were arrested earlier,'' the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Murud
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
- Sawargaon village
- Solapur
- Pune
- Latur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai's dabbawalas face financial crisis amid COVID-19 lockdown
Mumbai's Dharavi reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since second wave
Petrol crosses Rs 100/litre in Thane, hits Rs 99.94 in Mumbai
Comedian Sunil Pal records statement with Mumbai police over FIR for 'defaming' doctors
Maharashtra: 6 BJP councillors from Jalgaon join Shiv Sena