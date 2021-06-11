MSCB closure report: Hazare plea on judge infructuous, says court

A civil and sessions court in Mumbai on Friday held as ''infructuous'' the plea of social activist Anna Hazare seeking transfer of proceedings related to his petition against the police closure report in the alleged Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam to another judge.

Principal Judge S B Aggrawal held the plea infructuous (pointless or unnecessary) as the closure report and protest petitions would no longer be heard by Judge A C Daga (who was presiding over the matter) as the latter's assignment had been changed.

Advertisement

Hazare, Surinder Arora, who is the original complaint in the case, and others had filed protest petitions challenging the C-summary (closure) report submitted by the police's Economic Offences Wing in a special ACB court . The petitioners had claimed the entire investigation was an eyewash.

Later, they moved a plea before the principal judge seeking transfer of the matter to another judge over a ''genuine fear that free, fair and impartial hearing would not be available''. The EOW had registered a case under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) as well as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act. The EOW FIR claimed the state exchequer suffered losses of Rs 25,000 crore between January 1, 2007 and December 31, 2017 due to irregularities in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)