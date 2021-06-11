Left Menu

UK police detain 7 driving near G7 summit venue

PTI | Falmouth | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:40 IST
British police say seven people were arrested after officers found two vehicles carrying paint, smoke grenades and loudspeakers close to the Group of Seven summit venue in southwest England.

Police said Friday that officers searched a car and a van about seven miles (11 kilometres) from the Carbis Bay Hotel on Thursday afternoon and found the items inside.

Four men and three women were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and possessing an article with intent to commit criminal damage. All seven remain in police custody.

Police said they support safe and legal protests but criminal activity and public disorder are not tolerated.

Security is tight around the G-7 venues near St Ives, England, where leaders of the world's wealthy nations are gathering for three days of talks. Armed soldiers guarding the main sites and some 5,000 extra police officers from around the UK deployed to the area.

