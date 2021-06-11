Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxals surrender in Sukma

His wife, Madavi Kalawati, a member of the front outfit Chetna Natya Mandali CNM, also surrendered. The six others are Ravi, Kosa, Deva, Dirdo Ganga, Sodi Dula and Kawasi Deva.

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:12 IST
Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxals surrender in Sukma
  • Country:
  • India

Eight Naxals surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district amid the outlawed movement's 'Jan Pituri week', police said on Friday.

The ultras said they were impressed with the police's efforts to rehabilitate those who wanted to come back into the mainstream after being disappointed with the hollow Naxal ideology, said Sukma Superintendent of Police KL Dhruv.

''Of the eight who surrendered, Vanjam Bheema is a member of the Naxals' platoon number 4 in section B and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. His wife, Madavi Kalawati, a member of the front outfit Chetna Natya Mandali (CNM), also surrendered. The six others are Ravi, Kosa, Deva, Dirdo Ganga, Sodi Dula and Kawasi Deva. They have handed over a muzzle-loading gun,'' the SP said.

Jan Pituri week, during which Naxals pay homage to their slain colleagues, is being observed by the Maoists from June 5 and security has been increased across Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, to thwart any untoward incident, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021