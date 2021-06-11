Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxals surrender in Sukma

Eight Naxals surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district amid the outlawed movement's 'Jan Pituri week', police said on Friday.

The ultras said they were impressed with the police's efforts to rehabilitate those who wanted to come back into the mainstream after being disappointed with the hollow Naxal ideology, said Sukma Superintendent of Police KL Dhruv.

''Of the eight who surrendered, Vanjam Bheema is a member of the Naxals' platoon number 4 in section B and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. His wife, Madavi Kalawati, a member of the front outfit Chetna Natya Mandali (CNM), also surrendered. The six others are Ravi, Kosa, Deva, Dirdo Ganga, Sodi Dula and Kawasi Deva. They have handed over a muzzle-loading gun,'' the SP said.

Jan Pituri week, during which Naxals pay homage to their slain colleagues, is being observed by the Maoists from June 5 and security has been increased across Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, to thwart any untoward incident, the SP added.

