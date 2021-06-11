Nigerian held with mephedrone worth Rs 21 lakh in Mumbai
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police has arrested a 41-year-old Nigerian national with mephedrone worth Rs 21 lakh at suburban Santacruz here, an official said on Friday.
Officials of the ANC’s Bandra unit apprehended Joseph Oneioka Egvey, a resident of Kalina, Santacruz on Thursday afternoon while patrolling the area, the official said.
Egvey’s movements seemed suspicious, following which the ANC patrolling team intercepted him and carried out a search, he said.
The police found a bag containing 175 gm of mephedrone (MD) drug, valued at Rs 21 lakh, he said.
An interrogation revealed that the accused was involved in drug trafficking in the city and his gang used to smuggle and sell mephedrone, he said.
An FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, who has been remanded to police custody till June 15, the official said, adding that the police were probing the source of the drug and its buyer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nigerian government declares 156 people missing, four dead over boat mishap
Kidnappers free 14 Nigerian students in northwest Kaduna state
Mumbai: 420 gm methamphetamine seized; Nigerian, 2 others held
Boat accident on Nigerian river kills 60, more feared dead
14 abducted from Nigerian university released after 1 month