C'garh bribery: 3 patwaris, janpad panchayat CEO held by ACB

Four officials were held in alleged bribery cases in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh on Friday, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

They have been identified as Bilaigarh janpad panchayat CEO Kuleshwar Gaikwad in Baloda Bazaar district, patwari Mukesh Kumar Bisai in Ungarapal, patwari Amit Gupta in Rajpur tehsil in Balrampur and patwari Gajendra Chandravanshi in Kawardha, said ACB Additional Superintendent of Police Amrita Sori.

''While Gaikwad allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe, Bisai was held while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000. Gupta had demanded Rs 40,000 and was caught by the ACB's Ambikapur unit. Chandravanshi was nabbed while accepting a bribe of Rs 11,000,'' Sori informed.

