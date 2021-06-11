Left Menu

Karnataka HC dismisses writ petition of Amazon, Flipkart against CCI probe

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:36 IST
Karnataka HC dismisses writ petition of Amazon, Flipkart against CCI probe
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, June 11 (PTI): The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed the plea by e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart on the investigation ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against them for alleged violations of provisions of competition laws.

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar passed the order dismissing the petitions filed by the two companies.

''It would be unwise to prejudge the issues raised by the petitioners in these writ petitions at this stage and scuttle the investigation,'' the judge said in the order.

On January 13, 2020, fair trade regulator CCI ordered a probe against Flipkart and Amazon for alleged malpractices, including deep discounting and tie-ups with preferred sellers on their platforms, following which both the companies had moved the High Court seeking quashing of the probe order.

The Karnataka High Court on February 14, 2020 granted an interim stay on the investigation ordered by the CCI.

Following this, the CCI had approached the Supreme Court, which on October 26, 2020, asked it to approach the High Court.

The CCI's January, 2020, probe order followed a complaint filed by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, whose members comprise many traders dealing in smart phones and related accessories.

PTI KSU RS NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021