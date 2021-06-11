UP: Body of missing girl found floating in pond

The body of an 18-year-old girl, who had been missing for seven days, was found floating in a pond here on Friday, police said. After the deceased's family lodged a missing complaint, her body was found in Chokda village under Charthawal police station area, they said. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

