UP: Body of missing girl found floating in pond

The body of an 18-year-old girl, who had been missing for seven days, was found floating in a pond here on Friday, police said. After the deceaseds family lodged a missing complaint, her body was found in Chokda village under Charthawal police station area, they said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:03 IST
The body of an 18-year-old girl, who had been missing for seven days, was found floating in a pond here on Friday, police said. After the deceased's family lodged a missing complaint, her body was found in Chokda village under Charthawal police station area, they said. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

