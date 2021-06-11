Left Menu

Israeli troops kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank clash

"The troops responded with riot dispersal means and fired toward the rioters." A 15-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said. During last month's fighting over the Palestinian-run Gaza Strip, unrest also flared in the West Bank, and tensions have remained high since.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:33 IST
Israeli troops kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank clash

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The violence erupted at a protest against Israeli settlements near the city of Nablus, witnesses said. The Israeli military called it "a violent riot with hundreds of Palestinians".

"The rioters burned tyres, hurled rocks and launched fireworks towards (Israeli) troops who were present at the scene, endangering their lives," said a military spokesperson. "The troops responded with riot dispersal means and fired toward the rioters." A 15-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said.

During last month's fighting over the Palestinian-run Gaza Strip, unrest also flared in the West Bank, and tensions have remained high since.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021