Odisha MLA gets bail

Imprioned Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy is likely to walk out of jail as the Orissa High Court on Friday granted him bail in the fourth and the last case of cheating registered against him earlier this year.

The case was registered at the Golanthara police station in Ganjam district.

Advertisement

He was booked by the police for his alleged involvement in the private automobile company job fraud case in which at least four job aspirants had claimed of paying money to the MLA as the latter had reportedly assured them of getting job in the company.

He is in jail since February this year.

Panigrahi was expelled by the ruling BJD.

While Justice S K Sahoo last month had allowed the bail application of the MLA in three cases, Justice S K Panigrahy on Friday accepted his bail plea in the fourth and the last case.

The MLA was earlier granted bail in two other cases registered by the state crime branch police and the vigilance.

PTI COR AAM SNS SNS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)