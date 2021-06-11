Left Menu

Contraband worth Rs 1 cr seized, 9 held in Jharkhand

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:46 IST
Nine persons were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district and brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore in the international market was seized from their possession, police said on Friday.

Those arrested include a self-styled leader of the Hindu Bir Dal, they said.

Based on a tip-off, Chatra Police conducted raids at various locations and busted a drug racket, apprehending the nine persons and recovering 296 gm brown sugar, SP Rishabh Jha said.

Besides the contraband, cash worth Rs 7.74 lakh, a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler were also recovered, he said.

All the arrested persons were sent to jail after they were tested for COVID-19, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

