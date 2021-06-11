UP cop abuses fruit-seller, threatens challan for not lowering mango price; shunted

A policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was shunted on Friday after he allegedly hurled abuses at a fruit-seller and threatened to issue a challan for not selling him mangoes at a discounted rate, officials said.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated into the case which came to light after a purported video of the incident in Sector 51 under Sector 49 police station limits surfaced on social media.

Advertisement

In the clip, the policeman is purportedly seen next to the fruit-seller's cart and heard negotiating the price of mangoes while repeatedly hurling abusive words at him.

The fruit-seller, Govind Kashyap, pleads with policeman Krishnapal Singh that he got mangoes from the wholesale market at Rs 60 a kg but could charge Rs 20 less per kg from him if he was adamant on getting a discounted rate, according to the video.

''I am not asking you for any tax… I can issue you a challan since you are selling fruits in this area, which is under the police jurisdiction…,'' the policeman says, before leaving with the mangoes in his car.

Taking note of the matter, the Noida Police immediately shunted the official from his duty in Sector 51, a police spokesperson said.

''The deputy commissioner of police (Noida) has transferred the policeman to the Reserve Police Lines with immediate effect and an ordered an inquiry into the matter. The inquiry has been handed over to an assistant commissioner of police,'' the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)