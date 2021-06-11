Left Menu

C'garh: Man held for raping stepdaughter

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 11-06-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:26 IST
A 12-year-old girl was raped allegedly by her stepfather in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said on Friday.

The 31-year-old accused, a native of Dongargarh, was arrested on Friday based on the complaint of the victim's elder sister, an official said.

''As per the complaint, the accused was sexually exploiting the girl for the last three years. The accused used to threaten her with dire consequences if she revealed the ordeal to anyone. The victim's 16-year-old sister recently informed police after which the man was held for rape and criminal intimidation under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC provisions,'' he said.

