PIL before HC flags 'dysfunctional' women s commission in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-06-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:30 IST
A Public Interest Litigation was filed on Friday before the Patna High Court flagging the hampered functioning of the state womens commission which has been headless for seven months and has, since, been unable to proceed on pending complaints or admit new ones.

The PIL was filed by one Om Prakash Sharma who has sought the courts intervention into the matter with the plea that ever since the expiry of the tenure of the previous Chairperson of the womens commission, the post has been vacant.

As a result, the commission has become virtually ''dysfunctional'', with neither fresh complaints being taken up nor any progress being made in about pending ones which are said to be nearly 20,000 in number.

The petitioner has contended that on account of the situation a large number of aggrieved women and girls in the state were being deprived of justice.

The PIL is likely to be taken up for hearing before a Bench in due course.

