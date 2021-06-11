Left Menu

Engineer held for accepting bribe in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sleuths of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a junior engineer for allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 12,000 in lieu of releasing payment for construction work, officials said.

The ACB received a complaint alleging that Mohd Rahid Malik, presently posted as junior engineer in Block Sathra (Poonch), had demanded a bribe of Rs 12,000 for releasing payment for construction of a drain in favour of persons working under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, they said.

The complainant alleged that he approached Block development Officer (BDO) and Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD), Poonch with the grievance but no action was taken by them, the officials said.

On receipt of the complaint, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered in Rajouri and investigation taken up, they said.

A team was constituted which caught Malik accepting the bribe from the complainant, the officials said.

Malik was arrested and taken into custody by the ACB team, they added.

After the arrest, searches were conducted in the premises of the accused, they said.

Further investigation in the case is in progress, the officials said.

