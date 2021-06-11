Navi Mumbai: Rape accused held from Bharuch in Gujarat

A 39-year-old man wanted in a rape case by Vashi police in Navi Mumbai was arrested from Daidara in Bharuch in Gujarat, an official said on Friday.

The man has been accused of raping a 41-year-old woman he befriended on Facebook, the Vashi police station official said.

Advertisement

He was held from the neighbouring state on Wednesday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)