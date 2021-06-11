Left Menu

Navi Mumbai: Rape accused held from Bharuch in Gujarat

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:17 IST
Navi Mumbai: Rape accused held from Bharuch in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old man wanted in a rape case by Vashi police in Navi Mumbai was arrested from Daidara in Bharuch in Gujarat, an official said on Friday.

The man has been accused of raping a 41-year-old woman he befriended on Facebook, the Vashi police station official said.

He was held from the neighbouring state on Wednesday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021