Navi Mumbai: Rape accused held from Bharuch in Gujarat
A 39-year-old man wanted in a rape case by Vashi police in Navi Mumbai was arrested from Daidara in Bharuch in Gujarat, an official said on Friday.
The man has been accused of raping a 41-year-old woman he befriended on Facebook, the Vashi police station official said.
He was held from the neighbouring state on Wednesday, he added.
