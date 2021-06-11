Left Menu

Nagpur: Teen killed by 20-year-old

The accused called up the victims parents and said their son would be back alive only if they sent a picture of the uncles chopped head through Whatsapp. Shahu fled the spot but was arrested soon from Borkhedi area, the official added.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:31 IST
Nagpur: Teen killed by 20-year-old
  • Country:
  • India

A teen was killed in Nagpur allegedly by a 20-year-old man who wanted to avenge the humiliation of his mother at the hands of the victim's uncle, an official said on Friday.

Suraj Shahu kidnapped Mangalu Pandey (15) and bludgeoned him to death with a boulder on Thursday, the MIDC police station official said.

''Shahu claims his mother was humiliated and exploited by the victim's uncle. The accused called up the victim's parents and said their son would be back alive only if they sent a picture of the uncle's chopped head through Whatsapp. Sometime later, Shahu hit Pandey with a stone and killed him. Shahu fled the spot but was arrested soon from Borkhedi area,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

 Global
4
Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says study

Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021