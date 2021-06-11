Nagpur: Teen killed by 20-year-old

A teen was killed in Nagpur allegedly by a 20-year-old man who wanted to avenge the humiliation of his mother at the hands of the victim's uncle, an official said on Friday.

Suraj Shahu kidnapped Mangalu Pandey (15) and bludgeoned him to death with a boulder on Thursday, the MIDC police station official said.

''Shahu claims his mother was humiliated and exploited by the victim's uncle. The accused called up the victim's parents and said their son would be back alive only if they sent a picture of the uncle's chopped head through Whatsapp. Sometime later, Shahu hit Pandey with a stone and killed him. Shahu fled the spot but was arrested soon from Borkhedi area,'' the official added.

