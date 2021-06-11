DOJ seeks internal probe on seizure of Democrats' data

The Justice Department has asked for an internal investigation after revelations that former President Donald Trump's administration seized phone data from House Democrats in 2018 as part of an aggressive leaks investigation. The deputy attorney general, Lisa Monaco, asked the Justice Department's inspector general to open an investigation on Friday, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The request came after Senate Democratic leaders demanded that Trump-era Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions testify about the seizures.

