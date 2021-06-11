Left Menu

Abducted girl rescued in J-K’s Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:55 IST
An abducted girl was rescued and the man involved in the act was arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

A police spokesman said police post Wusan received a complaint from one Ghulam Hassan Dar, a resident of Pattan area, that his daughter was kidnapped by Ishfaq Ahmad Dar.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the law was registered and investigation taken up, he said.

Police officials swung into action and rescued the abducted girl from the Tengpora Crossing area of Pattan, the spokesman said.

The accused involved in the commission of the crime was arrested, he added The spokesman said after completing the medico-legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her legal heirs.

Further investigation into the case is on, he said.

