Restrictions further eased in TN, other curbs to continue till June 21

After a gap of 35 days, salons, parks and state-run liquor outlets in 27 districts in Tamil Nadu will reopen on June 14 as the state government announced further relaxations on Friday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin,while making the announcement, underscored the need for adherence to norms like using thermal screening and hand sanitisers in retail shops and not using air conditioners.

For 11 districts, including Coimbatore and Nilgiris,which have relatively more COVID-19 cases, the relaxations would be less and comparatively more in the other 27 districts, the government said in an official release.

The fresh relaxations would be effective from June 14 and other restrictions, including a bar on functioning of cinemas and bus services, would continue till June 21.

In 27 districts, including Chennai and nearby regions, while export units, already allowed to function could continue, industries can work with 33 per cent of workers.

Industries, including those involved in continuous processes, have already been allowed to operate.

Information Technology and IT Enabled Services Companies would be allowed to work with 20 per cent workforce or 10 personnel,whichever is less. Non Banking Financial Companies and housing finance firms can work with 33 per cent employees.

Beauty parlours, salons and spas can function, allowing a maximum of 50 per cent customers from 6 AM to 5 PM. Parks can remain open between 6 AM and 9 AM for public use.

State-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets can function from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Several other categories of retail shops like those dealing with electronic goods service, consumer durables, and construction materials and mobile phone shops are permitted to be open from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Administrative work in schools, colleges and universities related to admissions are also among activities now permitted.

From May 10,lockdown was clamped in Tamil Nadu and salons salons and liquor stores are among the facilities that would reopen after over a month.

In the other 11 districts, such relaxations,including the nod to reopen liquor stores, do not apply.However,housekeeping services are allowed and workers like electricians and plumbers can work from 9 AM till 5 PM with 'e-pass'.

Repair shops for vehicles and pump set and optical stores can function from 9 am to 2 pm. Exports and allied units may resume work with 25 per cent employees. Pottery and handicraft units are also allowed to work from 6 AM to 5 PM.

In taxis and autorickshaws, three and two passengers respectively would be permitted and they can travel with 'e-pass.' All such activities have already been allowed in the 27 districts from June 7 and since then, across the state, standalone provision stores, vegetable shops, meat and fish stalls, were also allowed to function.

Shopping malls, bars, cinemas, places of worship and tourist locations will continue to remain closed and there would be no public or private bus services. COVID-19 guidelines will be in force.

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single day spike (36,184 cases) on May 21 and since then the cases began to gradually decrease. On Friday, the state registered 15,759 new cases.

Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai are the nine other districts that will have lesser relaxations.

