Goa: 1-month-old child kidnapped from GMCH

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:35 IST
A woman told police that her one-month-old baby had been kidnapped from Goa Medical College and Hospital on Friday evening, after which a massive hunt was launched in the area to nab the accused, an official said.

The complainant said she was distracted by a woman who then snatched her infant from her arms and fled, the official said, adding that CCTV footage of the hospital as well as the vicinity was being checked, ''She has said the accused told her some money had fallen on the ground. No sooner did she look down, the accused fled with the child, she has said in her complaint,'' the official added.

Meanwhile, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said GMCH had nothing to do with the incident as the child was not admitted in the facility.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat had called the incident a major security lapse.

