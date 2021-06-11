Left Menu

Robbed gold worth Rs 6.55 crore recovered, 6 arrested in Noida

In a major catch, the Noida Police on Friday arrested six people and recovered over 13 kilograms of gold worth Rs 6.55 crore that was allegedly robbed by them from a house, officials said.Four more of their partners, who were involved in a heist at a Greater Noida house in September 2020, are absconding but will be held soon, Deputy Commissioner of Police Noida Rajesh S said.Rs 57 lakh cash, 13.09 kg of gold worth Rs 6.55 crore, a Mahindra Scorpio car, and registry papers of a land property valued at Rs 1.10 crore were seized from them.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:51 IST
Robbed gold worth Rs 6.55 crore recovered, 6 arrested in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

In a major catch, the Noida Police on Friday arrested six people and recovered over 13 kilograms of gold worth Rs 6.55 crore that was allegedly robbed by them from a house, officials said.

Four more of their partners, who were involved in a heist at a Greater Noida house in September 2020, are absconding but will be held soon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajesh S said.

“Rs 57 lakh cash, 13.09 kg of gold worth Rs 6.55 crore, a Mahindra Scorpio car, and registry papers of a land property valued at Rs 1.10 crore were seized from them. A total recovery to the tune of Rs 8.25 crore has been made,” the officer told media in a press conference in the evening.

Those held have been identified as Rajan Bhati, Arun Singh, Jay Singh, Neeraj Singh, Anil Singh and Bintu Sharma, police said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 39 police station. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 414 (voluntarily concealing property knowing it could be stolen), the police said.

DCP Rajesh said the accused had looted from the Greater Noida house 40 biscuits of gold whose value runs into crores of rupees and were living in Noida with some of the stolen property.

Police had got a tip-off about some of the accused living in Noida as suspicious people after which they were questioned and arrested, the official said.

“During questioning, the accused told police about the owner of the Greater Noida house and the police are now also looking into the reasons why the owners had stored so much gold in their house,” he said.

The owners, a father-son duo, are currently not in India, Rajesh said, adding police are gathering more details in the case and will inform central agencies like the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 11

 Global
4
Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says study

Aerosol particles below 3 nm can reach sizes having climatic impacts, says s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021